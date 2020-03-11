WWE To Hold First Ever Talent Tryout In Johannesburg, South Africa

WWE has issued the following press release:

WWE today announced that it will visit South Africa in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars by holding the first-ever talent tryout in Johannesburg in May 2020 during the WWE Live tour of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town from April 29 to May 2. The two-day tryout will give male and female athletes from South Africa the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, U.S.

“South Africa is renowned for producing tough, uncompromising athletes proven by the hugely dominant performance of the Springboks rugby team last year to become world champions,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “I want to bring those same dynamic, powerful and entertaining qualities from South Africa’s best male and female athletes to WWE. My message to every athlete and performer in South Africa is simple: This is your chance to change your life. Take this opportunity to follow your dream and represent South Africa on the global stage as a WWE Superstar.”

The official WWE recruitment website at www.wweperformancecenter.com is open for applications. Tailored to athletes who are interested in pursuing a career in sports-entertainment, the website features information about the WWE recruitment process and provides a detailed look at what day-to-day life is like for members of the WWE Performance Center roster.

The online hub includes step-by-step instructions on how to apply for the tryout, as well as access to the official application form, an overview of the many resources available to WWE Performance Center recruits, from professional development and life-skills services, to in-ring training and on-site medical care, photos of the entire Performance Center roster, biographies of the WWE PC’s industry-leading coaching staff, testimonials from Raw and SmackDown Superstars and videos from past tryouts, both those held at the Performance Center and internationally.

The tryout in South Africa is the latest example of WWE’s global talent recruiting efforts. In recent years, WWE has scouted rugby and soccer players from Europe, kabaddi and kushti athletes from India, and martial artists and boxers from China. WWE has held similar tryouts in London, Dubai, Tokyo, Jeddah, Cologne, Santiago and Mumbai.

WWE fans can see their favorite WWE Superstars at WWE LIVE on Wednesday, April 29, at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town; Thursday, April 30, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. Tickets for WWE Live South Africa are available now via www.computicket.com.