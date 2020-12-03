WWE To Hold Slammy Awards On WWE Network This Year

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PAT PATTERSON TRIBUTE

WWE starts tonight with a tribute to the late, great Pat Patterson, who sadly passed away earlier today. The entire roster is out on the entrance ramp, including Triple H, HBK, and William Regal, paying their respects to the first-ever Intercontinental Champion.

A video package is then shown with photos from Pat’s life while the song ‘My Way’ plays, which Patterson is famous for singing at karaoke throughout his life, with footage of him singing also being shown.

DAMIAN PRIEST & LEON RUFF vs RAUL MENDOZA & SANTOS ESCOBAR

Johnny Gargano is on commentary for this match as he trash talks Damian Priest to start. Footage is shown earlier on tonight of Priest demanding to be in this match as he wants to ensure Ruff gets to Takeover this Sunday. Ruff starts the match, and he avoids Raul Mendoza in the corner jumping around the ropes, eventually catching Raul with a dropkick.

However, things quickly change when the Cruiserweight Champion tags in as he connects with a massive knee strike, which sends Ruff flying into his own corner. Priest comes in and Escobar quickly backs out, but Mendoza eats a back elbow by Priest.

On the outside Damian continues the attack, dropping Mendoza into the ring apron as he then slams him into the barricade. Mendoza tries to respond with a chop, but that only angers Priest, who takes out Mendoza again, however, Priest gets distracted by the Ghostface character who is stood watching in the crowd.

This allows Escobar to tag in and hit a suicide dive while Priest isn’t concentrating. Back inside the ring, Legado Del Fantasma isolates Priest, with Escobar catching him with a huge dropkick in the corner, which sends Priest bouncing off the turnbuckles.

Mendoza then returns as he begins to work over the knee of Priest, targetting the area while Gargano hilarious mocks Priest for shooting fake arrows on commentary. However, Priest finally gets in some offence of his own, hitting a flat liner and he brings in Leon Roff.

He dropkicks Mendoza out of the ring and then connects with a hurricanrana to Santos, but a blind tag gets made as Ruff continues his attack on Santos. After planting him down to the ring, Mendoza charges back in with a dropkick to catch him out, but Ruff then scrambles to Priest and he begins unloading on both of his opponents.

Priest knocks Santos out of the ring with a forearm and he follows up by attacking him again, and as Mendoza tries to dive off the top rope to make the most of it, he ends up hitting a forearm to Mendoza. Priest hits the Reckoning to Raul as Ruff tags in and finishes things off with a big splash to win things for his team.

Winners: Leon Ruff & Damian Priest

After the match, Gargano talks trash from commentary, and it appears that there are now two Ghostface characters, as they appear behind him.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS

A video package is then shown of Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon bringing a gift to Shotzi Blackheart a gift as she continues to work in the warehouse. Her fourth member is still unknown at this point.

Another video package is shown, recapping the Undisputed Era/The Brand storyline as UE talk about how things have been tough lately, but they’re now ready to and kick someone’s ass.