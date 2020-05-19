WWE Took Out Stories From The Bella Twins Memoir, John Cena Also Had Editing Rights

The new memoir by The Bella Twins, titled ‘Incomparable’ has proven to be a major hit, making Nikki and Brie New York Times best selling authors.

However, it didn’t include everything that the twins hoped to put in, as was revealed during an interview on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast. It was revealed that both WWE and Nikki’s ex-partner, John Cena both had editorial rights, and Nikki had to sign a contract in regards to what she could and couldn’t write about Cena.

It was also confirmed that John Cena pre-read the chapter about him and his relationship with Nikki and had editorial rights on any content throughout the book where his name was mentioned.

When speaking about Cena’s rights, Nikki was fine with it as she stated that they had a beautiful relationship, and while they had their struggles she confirmed nobody will ever know about them.

“I mean, of course,” Nikki answered. “It definitely… writing it, that stuff did cross my mind, it did. And there was never anything bad I wanted to say about John. John and I had a beautiful relationship. Did we have struggles? Yes. Will anyone ever know about them? No. [inaudible]Overall we did have such a beautiful relationship.”

However, Nikki did confirm that WWE did remove some stories from the book before adding that there was nothing “crazy bad” taken out by them or from Cena’s edits.