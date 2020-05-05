WWE Tours Of Australia & New Zealand Postponed; New Dates Confirmed

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, WWE has made the decision to postpone its upcoming summer tour of Australia and New Zealand that was set to take place in August.

TED Dainty, a global live entertainment company that works with WWE in Australasia (Australia, New Zealand, and some neighboring islands), made the announcement on its official website.

This isn’t the first tour WWE has changed, as the annual May tour of UK was also cancelled. However, Australian and New Zealand fans already know when WWE is set to return as the company has confirmed new dates for 2021 already.