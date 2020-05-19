WWE Trademarks Both “In Your House” And “Sister Abigail”

WWE has now applied to trademark In Your House, which was a PPV brand that the company used frequently in the 90s. WWE is trademarking this now as it will be returning in June as NXT Takeover: In Your House is set to take place on June 7, 2020, which will be the first Takeover since the empty arena shows began.

WWE has also applied to trademark the term Sister Abigail, which is something that the company has used frequently with Bray Wyatt. This is not only Wyatt’s finishing move but is also a character that Wyatt has spoken about many times throughout his life.