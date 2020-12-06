WWE
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
WWE Tribute to the Troops
December 6, 2020
The video wall of the ThunderDome featured members of the U.S. armed forces attending virtually, streaming in live from Fort Hood, the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, Marine Corps Air Station New River and more.
Commentators were Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and John Layfield.
Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio & The Street Profits def. Dolph Ziggler & Elias & King Corbin & Robert Roode & Sami Zayn in a 10-man tag team match. A fun, often out of control match that led to the crazy finisher-fest at the end. Montez Ford scored the win with a Frog Splash on Zayn, pinning the Intercontinental Champion, and the announcers put him over as a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lacey Evans and FOX sports host Jay Glazer hosted a push-up contest at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Evans, a former Marine, joined in the competition.
Country music artist HARDY performed.
Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks def. Bayley & Natalya. The Smackdown Women’s Champion made Nattie tap out to the Bank Statement. Belair and Banks had some great chemistry and looked like they were having a lot of fun out there. Bayley just tapped to Nattie’s Sharpshooter on Smackdown two days ago, but I think specials kind of take place in a vacuum so whatever.
Drew McIntyre def. The Miz (with John Morrison). An easy day at the office for the WWE Champion. McIntyre got the win with a Future Shock DDT and the Claymore Kick.
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: WarGames
December 6, 2020
WarGames Match(Results)
Candice LeRae & Toni Storm & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai
Tommaso Ciampa def. Timothy Thatcher (Results)
Strap Match (Results)
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
North American Title Match (Results)
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
WarGames Match (Results)
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
Featured above is the official NXT Takeover: WarGames pre-show streaming live at 6:00 PM ET on the WWE Network, YouTube and all major digital platforms. At this time, no matches have been announced for tonight’s kickoff.
>>> NXT Takeover: WarGames Live Coverage
Stipulation Added To Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles on Sunday, December 20 at the annual WWE TLC pay-per-view.
We can now confirm that it will be a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, the same as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens’ bout for the Universal title. No explanation was given for the stipulation being added to either match, beyond that it’s the event’s primary gimmick.
Styles won a triple threat match on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, defeating Keith Lee and Riddle to qualify for the opportunity. This will be the first time ever, outside a single dark match in 2019, that these two veteran Superstars face off one-on-one.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
