Complete 2018 WWE Tribute to the Troops TV Taping Results *Spoilers*

WWE Tribute to the Troops TV Taping Results

12/5/17

Taped at the Naval Base in San Diego, CA

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

WWE taped the 2017 Tribute to the Troops event on Tuesday morning at Naval Base San Diego. Here are the results from the show:

-The Shield beat Samoa Joe & WWE Raw Tag Team champions Cesaro & Sheamus.

-Paige & Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville beat Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James.

-WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair beat Ruby Riott with the Figure 8.

-New Day & The Usos beat Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable & Rusev & Aiden English

-WWE champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal.

It was obvious (to me) they had the Raw talents on first so they could get them out to head to the Middle East tour…JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Mark Henry and Ricky Steamboat were all in attendance. JBL did commentary with Michael Cole and Byron Saxton….Vince McMahon and Triple H were also here….Machine Gun Kelly performed a few songs…They set up bleachers to make it an outdoor Arena. Really classy, fun morning for all of us who were here.

As noted, this year’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special will air on December 14th on the USA Network, as part of “WWE Week”, featuring all-new programming.