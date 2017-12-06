ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.
PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the following on Twitter:
As just announced LIVE on Twitch, @PeteDunneYxB will take on @JosephConners for the @WWEUK championship. #Chapter59 pic.twitter.com/sX0Tt7zQD7
— PRO-HO-HO-GRESS (@ThisIs_Progress) December 6, 2017
Street Profits Debut New Show
WWE has released the following videos:
“Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford stir it up with members of the NXT Universe in the first episode of their new show, “Street Talk”:
Trent Seven On Facing Killian Dain
“Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven looks ahead to tonight’s high-stakes match against SAnitY bruiser Killian Dain”.
