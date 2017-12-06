ProWrestling.com
WWE UK Title Match Announced, Street Profits Debut New Show, Trent Seven On Facing Killian Dain (Videos)

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the following on Twitter:

Street Profits Debut New Show

WWE has released the following videos:

“Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford stir it up with members of the NXT Universe in the first episode of their new show, “Street Talk”:

Trent Seven On Facing Killian Dain

“Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven looks ahead to tonight’s high-stakes match against SAnitY bruiser Killian Dain”.

Be sure to join ProWrestling.com for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE NXT beginning tonight at 8pm EST!

