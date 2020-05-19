WWE United States Championship Match Set For 5/25 WWE Raw

WWE has already announced a major match for next weeks episode of WWE Raw as Andrade is set to put his United States Championship on the line.

Andrade will be going one on one with Apollo Crews for the title after he made his return to WWE Raw this week. Crews appeared during the KO Show to attack Andrade who had previously injured him, costing him his spot at WWE Money In The Bank.

Apollo and Kevin Owens scored a big tag team victory against Angel Garza and Andrade and he is now set to enjoy a major title match for his efforts.

The last time Apollo Crews went one on one with Andrade it was also for the title, but due to his knee injury, the match was stopped partway through.