WWE Universal Title Match Confirmed For No Mercy

– WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that Braun Strowman will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE No Mercy.
No Mercy is a RAW exclusive pay-per-view that takes place September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Check out the official announcement below:
IT'S ON! A BEAST will go one-on-one with a MONSTER when @BrockLesnar defends his #UniversalTitle against @BraunStrowman at #WWENoMercy! #RAW pic.twitter.com/FlmastOnGE
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
yo i would love for strowman to win this one the guy is legit on fire right now.