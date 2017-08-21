WWE Universal Title Match Confirmed For No Mercy

– WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that Braun Strowman will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE No Mercy.

No Mercy is a RAW exclusive pay-per-view that takes place September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Check out the official announcement below:

