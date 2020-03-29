WWE Uses A YouTube Copyright Strike Against Scott Dawson

WWE is well-known for using copyright strikes against YouTube channels using their content, and that apparently includes its own employee, Scott Dawson.
One-half of The Revival shared matches from old NXT house shows in order to entertain people while they’re in quarantine. He shared a house show match between The Revival and Undisputed Era but he was then hit with a copyright claim and it was taken down.
Another rare match from my collection to help you get through these tough times. The Revival vs Undisputed Era, from San Antonio TX. Please, do the world a favor; stay home. We’re in this together. Enjoy!https://t.co/5Tw9nSMatD
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 27, 2020
Sorry guys. I tried. https://t.co/HdCUyL4JqW
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 27, 2020