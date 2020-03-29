ProWrestling.com

WWE Uses A YouTube Copyright Strike Against Scott Dawson

By onWWE

WWE is well-known for using copyright strikes against YouTube channels using their content, and that apparently includes its own employee, Scott Dawson.

One-half of The Revival shared matches from old NXT house shows in order to entertain people while they’re in quarantine. He shared a house show match between The Revival and Undisputed Era but he was then hit with a copyright claim and it was taken down.