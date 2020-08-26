WWE Videos: Greatest Superman Punches, Top 10 WWE Raw Moments, Goldberg vs HBK, R-Truth Game Show

Top 10 WWE Raw Moments (Aug. 24)

Below are the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, in the wake of an excellent SummerSlam pay-per-view. Dominik and Rey Mysterio team up for the first time, Asuka defends her title against Sasha Banks, Keith Lee debuts against Randy Orton and more.

Goldberg vs. Shawn Michaels (2003)

In a throwback to Goldberg’s original run in WWE, below is his match with the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels over the World Heavyweight Championship from the October 20, 2003 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Reigns’ Most Devastating Superman Punches

The video below counts down the Top 10 “most devastating” Superman Punches from the “Big Dog”, Roman Reigns. The former world champion steps back into the ring this Sunday at WWE Payback, battling “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat No Holds Barred for the Universal title.

Nia Jax On The R-Truth Game Show

Featured below is a highlight from the latest episode of The R-Truth Game Show, with special guest Nia Jax. You can catch full episodes of the series on the WWE Network.