Last week it was confirmed that Matt Riddle will be joining WWE SmackDown in the near future, with his WWE NXT career coming to an end. However, WWE didn’t want him to debut alone initially.

The company actually wanted the former NXT Tag Team Champion to have a manager by his side, which would have been none other than Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall Of Famer did announce Matt Riddle’s signing and worked as the special guest referee for his final WWE NXT match against Timothy Thatcher.

Angle revealed in an interview with CBR.com that WWE asked him to work as Riddle’s manager on the blue brand, but the Olympic Gold medalist confirmed he had to turn down the role.

“I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it’s a little odd. But once you get to know him, he’s very likable,” Angle said. “And that’s what he’s going to get from the fans. They’re going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He’s phenomenal in the ring. There’s no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. “WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.”

It is unknown whether or not WWE will give Riddle a different manager when he does debut on WWE SmackDown, or if those plans have been scrapped without Kurt Angle.