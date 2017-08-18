WWE Wanted Eva Marie to Have A SmackDown Women’s Title Run Before She Left

It’s no secret that WWE was always high on Eva Marie, despite the fact that she didn’t really fit in the company’s “women’s revolution.” In fact, they were so high on her at one point that they wanted to give her a run with the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE was planning on giving Eva Marie a SmackDown Women’s Title run prior to her leaving the company. However, due to her non-WWE commitments and a wellness policy violation, they were never able to give her the title run that they wanted to.