WWE Wanted To Do A “Where Are They Now?” With Cryme Tyme Prior To COVID-19

Cryme Tyme was one of the most popular WWE tag teams during their run with the company, but they hadn’t been a team in WWE in a decade this year. However, WWE had planned to catch up with the duo for its “Where Are They Now?” series.

JTG revealed to Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast that the company was planning to do the video prior to COVID-19 shutting things down, and now with Shad Gaspard’s unfortunate death, this won’t be able to happen.

“The last time were backstage two years ago, the head of talent relations saw and was like, ‘You look amazing, you look great. The door is always open. We would love to have you back.’ There was talk but nothing ever became of it. I also heard through the grapevine our name was brought up a couple of times. Then they reached out to us right when the quarantine started about a Where Are They Now? episode. But they never did it,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The wrestling world has been mourning the loss of Shad Gaspard recently, after he tragically died on May 17 after being pulled under a riptide at Venice Beach.