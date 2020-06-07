WWE Wanted To Use Zack Ryder’s Pool For Otis/Mandy Rose Segment

Despite the fact that WWE released him earlier in the year, the company recently asked Zack Ryder for permission to film a WWE SmackDown segment at his house.

WWE recently had Otis and Mandy Rose have a segment by a pool in what was a dream segment in Mandy’s head, and during the latest episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Ryder revealed WWE actually wanted to use his pool for it.

“I’m sitting by the pool with Chelsea and she has a weird look on her face, checking her phone, and I’m like, ‘Babe, what’s up?’ She’s like, ‘Someone from WWE asked me if Otis and Mandy Rose and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for SmackDown.’ I was shaking in anger. You fired me, but you wanna use my pool?” (H/T Fightful)

Ryder then went on to discuss how angry he was with the situation but did state that he thinks Otis is pure entertainment as a person.

“I was p*****. They didn’t ask me, they asked her! I guess they were taping Raw and SmackDown at the Performance Center. My good friends [John] Morrison and Miz said they were coming over and texted me and said, ‘Can I bring Otis?’ I thought it was a rib because they knew the story. That p***** me off too. But Otis showed up and it wasn’t a rib. I don’t know Otis, though I wrestled him, this guy is pure entertainment. I fell in love with this man.”