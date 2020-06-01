WWE Was Reportedly Planning On Bringing Nexus Back At WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Superstar, Darren Young recently appeared on the VP Show where he revealed that WWE was actually planning on bringing Nexus back at WWE WrestleMania 36 this year.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE scrapped the plans to bring them back, obviously because there wouldn’t be much of an impact without an audience as the group returning would likely have garnered a massive pop.

“If Nexus would’ve come back, who knows what would’ve happened. We were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania. Yeah, this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa.” (H/T to PWMania.com for the transcriptions.)

The group made a major impact upon their debut but ended up fizzling out, yet the vast majority of those in the group ended up having strong WWE careers. It’s unknown whether WWE would have brought every single member of the group back, but it certainly would have been interesting to see what the plans for this were.