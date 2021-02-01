WWE
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned During Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, beginning their second reign together as champions.
The dominant duo defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to recapture the gold thanks to a major assist from the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and his new obsession, Lacey Evans.
There was a moment at the end of the match where it appeared that “The Queen” had the victory within her grasp, locking in her signature Figure Eight submission. Evans, however, took advantage of a distracted referee to deliver a nasty Women’s Right to the side of the head, after Naitch slipped her something to load up the punch.
Just over two months away from the Showcase of the Immortals, we could be looking at a big match between Flair and Evans at WrestleMania 37, taking place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
WWE
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
Ten years after defending the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVII, Edge will return to the Showcase of the Immortals to challenge for the title that he never actually lost.
The “Rated-R Superstar” made a bit of history this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, becoming only the third man in history to win the bout from the dreaded number one position.
Edge lasted 58 minutes and outlasted 29 other competitors, including some major heavy-hitters like longtime rival Randy Orton, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, a returning Seth Rollins, and even a surprise return to the ring for his best friend and career tag team partner, Christian!
It was Orton who entered at number two, reigniting their deeply personal rivalry from 2020. Edge later put him through the announce table with an Impaler DDT, taking Orton out of the match with an injury for quite some time.
This will be the Canadian legend’s first world title match since successfully defending the “big gold” belt against Alberto del Rio, that year’s Royal Rumble winner, at WrestleMania XXVII. Edge was forced to retire shortly after, relinquishing the title without actually being beaten.
Currently his two options for a WrestleMania main event are Raw’s WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who retained against Goldberg on Sunday night, and the “Tribal Chief” of Smackdown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE
Drew McIntyre “Humbled” By Respect From Goldberg After WWE Title Defense
Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion after a short, but wild title defense against the legendary Goldberg this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
The two juggernauts met in a wild brawl before the match even began, resulting in the champion taking a brutal spear through the ringside barricade. Once the bell rang, McIntyre took a second spear from the WCW icon and even Goldberg’s signature Jackhammer, but continued to kick out no matter what was levied against him.
McIntyre scored a hard-fought victory after delivering two Claymore Kicks, but the real moment of the match came afterwards — as Goldberg paid respect to the still-reigning world champion.
WWE cameras caught up with McIntyre after the match, who said he was “humbled” by the post-match praise he received from one of pro-wrestling’s all-time heavy hitters. Unfortunately, the champ wouldn’t reveal exactly what his opponent told him after their battle.
McIntyre will likely go on to WrestleMania 37, where he could face off against the winner of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge. Of course there are still two big events left on the road to Mania, with WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21 and WWE Fastlane on March 21, so nothing is set in stone.
WWE
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors
Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.
Order of Entry:
- Edge (Winner)
- Randy Orton
- Sami Zayn
- Mustafa Ali
- Jeff Hardy
- Dolph Ziggler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carlito
- Xavier Woods
- Big E
- John Morrison
- Ricochet
- Elias
- Damian Priest
- The Miz
- Riddle
- Daniel Bryan
- Kane
- King Baron Corbin
- Otis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bobby Lashley
- The Hurricane
- Christian
- AJ Styles
- Rey Mysterio
- Sheamus
- Cesaro
- Seth Rollins
- Braun Strowman
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
Drew McIntyre “Humbled” By Respect From Goldberg After WWE Title Defense
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors
Bianca Belair Is Going To WrestleMania!
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results9 hours ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE1 day ago
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE13 hours ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE11 hours ago
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV
-
NJPW2 days ago
Jon Moxley Attacks KENTA In First Ever Appearance On NJPW STRONG
-
WWE18 hours ago
Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
-
WWE19 hours ago
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
-
WWE12 hours ago
Which Match Will Close The WWE Royal Rumble PPV Tonight?