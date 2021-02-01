Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, beginning their second reign together as champions.

The dominant duo defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to recapture the gold thanks to a major assist from the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and his new obsession, Lacey Evans.

There was a moment at the end of the match where it appeared that “The Queen” had the victory within her grasp, locking in her signature Figure Eight submission. Evans, however, took advantage of a distracted referee to deliver a nasty Women’s Right to the side of the head, after Naitch slipped her something to load up the punch.

Just over two months away from the Showcase of the Immortals, we could be looking at a big match between Flair and Evans at WrestleMania 37, taking place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.