WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Added To Royal Rumble
Charlotte Flair confirmed during Monday Night Raw that she and Asuka will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.
Flair, Baszler, and Jax will all pull double duty as they will also compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.
If Asuka loses the Raw Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss tonight, there’s a chance the Empress of Tomorrow could also enter the Rumble.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Royal Rumble updates.
WWE Backstage To Reveal 30th Entrant In Men’s Rumble, 1st & 2nd Entrants In Women’s Rumble
Spoilers, much?
WWE will reveal key entrants in both Royal Rumble matches 24 hours ahead of time during Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1.
Renee Paquette, Booker T, and Paige will announce the 30th entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble, as well as the first and second entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble.
Who will be the 30th entrant in the Men's #RoyalRumble and the #1 & #2 entrants in the Women's Rumble? Find out exclusively on #WWEBackstage!
📺: Saturday 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/k7OMTwNPmc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2021
Who do you think will they will announce for the spots? Sound off below or tweet us @prowrestlingcom.
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH, DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw which is the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, featuring Asuka defending her WWE Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 25, 2021
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre starts out by saying how good it feels to be back as he thanks the fans for their messages of support during his battle with COVID-19. Drew pushes that he did get lucky with the virus and his symptoms, and he dedicates his performance on Sunday to anybody dealing with it.
He says he’d be out of his mind to take Goldberg lightly. Drew says he’s watched Goldberg since he was a teenager and he puts over Goldberg’s streak. He also notes Goldberg has a new streak, which is ending title reigns when he returns nowadays, but he promises to end that on Sunday.
However, Drew is interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison, as Miz puts over the title match as Kong vs. Godzilla. However, he says there tends to be consequences when something like that happens, and he says, both of them could end up injured.
They then reveal that they will be beating the hell out of whoever is champion by the end, as Miz promises to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract. However, it appears someone else disagrees with that…Goldberg is here!
Goldberg stands face to face with Drew and just says, he’s next. Morrison and Miz then keep talking trash, but Goldberg and Drew then pull them into the ring. Goldberg nails Miz with a Spear while Drew hits Morrison with a Claymore and then they go back to staring each other down as Drew raises his title into the air.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Charlotte Flair is asked about what is on her mind where she says that she performs well under pressure. Flair says she always defies the odds, and if there’s one person she can bet on it’s herself. Flair is then asked about Lacey Evans, and Flair claims this might be Ric’s darkest situation. She says it’s one thing to have the name of Flair, but it’s another to carry the weight of that.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. SHAYNA BASZLER
Straight away, Charlotte Flair takes the fight to Shayna Baszler and she then slides out to kick Nia Jax as well. This allows Baszler to come from behind and look for a submission, but Charlotte fights out and then ends up locking in the Figure Four straight away.
However, as the submission gets locked in, Nia Jax gets involved, hitting a Leg Drop to Flair, ending the match.
Winner (via DQ): Charlotte Flair
Afterward, the two heels attack Flair until Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hit the ring and make the save! The tides then turn until Lacey Evans appears, which leads to a mass brawl taking place.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR, MANDY ROSE, & DANA BROOKE vs. SHAYNA BASZLER, NIA JAX, & LACEY EVANS
To the surprise of nobody, it’s now six-woman tag team action. Lacey starts out the match with Mandy Rose, with Evans mocking Flair by doing Ric’s classic strut. However, it is Mandy who takes control of the match and she brings in her tag team partner and they connect with a double suplex.
Dana then tags in Flair, but Evans quickly scrambles away and tags in Shayna, with the MMA star unloading on the Queen with chops and kicks. While Baszler gets a good kick to the leg of Charlotte, she responds with several chops and a fallaway slam.
Rose and Brooke then hit a nice double team as they isolate Shayna into their corner, with Charlotte then returning as she hangs up Baszler on the second ropes, nailing a kick to the face. She then drags Baszler down to the floor and the two women brawl, with Flair being sent into the ring apron.
Things then get sloppy and it seems like the finish is messed up. Baszler pushes Flair back into the ring and she beats the 10 count but Baszler just misses out and the referee calls it as a count-out. It was odd.
Winners: Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, & Dana Brooke
WWE Announces Bad Bunny Performance For Royal Rumble This Sunday
WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Sunday will feature a musical performance from Bad Bunny.
According to WWE’s official press release, the Latin Grammy winner will perform his new hit single “Booker T.”
BREAKING: Bad Bunny will perform his hit single “Booker T” live at #RoyalRumble THIS SUNDAY! @sanbenito https://t.co/kvT46Ai7c8
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2021
Multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Bad Bunny will perform his hit single “Booker T” off his new album “El Último Tour Del Mundo” live for the first time at Royal Rumble this Sunday, Jan. 31 streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET, as early reported by Billboard.
“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” said Bad Bunny. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”
“Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”
Bad Bunny has taken over the global music scene as one of the most respected and talented singer-songwriters and producers of this generation. Declared the #1 artist globally of 2020 by Spotify, he has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards for Best Reggaeton Performance, Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year among others.
Bad Bunny’s most recent and third album of 2020, “El Último Tour Del Mundo” debuted at #1 on the “Billboard 200” chart, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach #1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart, as well as #1 on Apple Music’s global “Top Albums” chart for all genres.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the night for the latest Royal Rumble updates coming out of Monday Night Raw.
