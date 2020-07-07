WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For 7/13 WWE Raw

Following WWE Raw this week a major WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match has been set for next week as Bayley and Sasha Banks defend their titles.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been a consistent presence throughout all three brands lately as they really have been hitting top form, and that was the case again this week. The duo were both in action this week on WWE Raw with Sasha Banks facing the returning Kairi Sane, and Bayley competed in the main event against Asuka.

The WWE Raw Women’s Champion challenged the Golden Role Models to a Women’s Tag Team Title match for next week, stating if she could beat Bayley they would get the match. In an excellent main event of the show, Asuka did defeat Bayley and the match is now set for next week.

This is, of course, the same week as WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, which means by next Sunday, Bayley and Sasha Banks could potentially have no titles, yet they could also hold all the gold.