WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Raw Next Week

After making their surprise return to WWE Raw this week, The IIconics have earned a title shot against the WWE Women’s Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The champions hosted a special Monday Night Raw episode of A Moment Of Bliss which welcomed back Peyton Royce and Billie Kay to the company.

However, the Australian duo then challenged the champions to match, and successfully picked up the victory. Following that win, WWE has announced that next week they will have a rematch, only this time the titles are on the line.