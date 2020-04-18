WWE has wasted no time in loading WWE SmackDown next week with three huge matches already being confirmed for the 4/24 episode of the blue brand.

Firstly, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against a fresh team of Carmella and Dana Brooke. This will be the first time that the new team has teamed up, and it will be interesting to see how they work together, especially with Dana Brooke now qualified for the women’s Money In The Bank.

Speaking of the upcoming Money In The Bank, next weeks WWE SmackDown will also feature two more qualifying matches, which will be the following: