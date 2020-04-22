WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Friday Night Smackdown

A WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match has been officially announced for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have already scored a rematch win over the Kabuki Warriors, and now the champs will put their titles on the line against the new duo of Carmella and Dana Brooke.

It was originally thought that this match would take place on Sunday, May 10th at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but Dana Brooke has now qualified for the women’s ladder match on her own.