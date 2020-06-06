WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands In Smackdown Main Event

The ORIGINAL champs are ready for round two.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks scored a surprising victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross this evening in the main event of Friday Night Smackdown, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Once called the “Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection”, the dynamic duo were the first pair to win the belts upon their reintroduction to WWE in February 2019, winning a tag team Elimination Chamber match to become the inaugural champs.

This title change comes as something of a shock for fans of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, who had just won the belts from the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36.

