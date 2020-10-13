WWE Works Out Tag Team Title Situation In The Easiest Way Possible

The Street Profits were officially drafted to the Friday Night Smackdown brand tonight in the continuation of the 2020 WWE Draft, making the tag team title picture even more convoluted.

The New Day won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships four days ago after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise return from separate injuries. They were then almost immediately traded to the red brand.

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, it was announced that in order to solve this problem in the simplest way humanly possible, the New Day and the Street Profits have simply traded title belts.

We’re still trying to figure out exactly what this all means for the record books.

Are these two brand new championship runs, or bizarre continuations that will make things impossible to track going forward? Are New Day nine-time or ten-time WWE tag team champions? These are questions that we may, at some point, find the answers to. Probably not though.