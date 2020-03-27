WWE Wraps WrestleMania Taping At Performance Center, Backstage News On Changes To This Year’s Show

As of this evening, WWE has wrapped filming for both nights of WrestleMania 36 at their Performance Center in Orlando.

Production for next weekend’s double-header has been a constantly changing and evolving process due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously reported, WWE went on a taping frenzy over the past week recording multiple episodes of Raw, Smackdown, NXT and of course WrestleMania itself.

Many of the matches for WrestleMania were taped on Wednesday and Thursday from the Performance Center, although others were filmed off campus. That includes the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker “Boneyard Match”. As noted, Styles clarified a few details for that match on a live stream this week, essentially calling it a street fight in a cemetery with no referee.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there may be even more changes than we’ve already seen for WrestleMania, as “multiple people on the card” were either sick and stayed home, were sent home, or did not feel comfortable making the trip amid all the chaos.

As reported by Ryan Satin, Roman Reigns was the biggest name pulled from WrestleMania. Reigns’ semi-recent battle against leukemia has left his immune system compromised, and he reportedly informed WWE officials that he did not want to risk his health by doing any more of the closed set tapings at the P.C., including his Universal title match with Goldberg.

WWE has also taped content for the April 6th Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania. Despite Full Sail University closing down earlier this month, the Observer noted that WWE was able to tape several weeks worth of NXT content from the venue this past weekend.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Saturday April 4th and Sunday April 5th, airing on PPV and the WWE Network.