Two-Day WrestleMania Update: WWE Reveals Which Matches Will Take Place & When

WWE’s website has begun advertising for its two-nights of WWE WrestleMania 36, listing which matches will be happening on each show.

Night One – Apr. 4

WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Night Two – Apr. 5

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The one major match that hasn’t been listed is Edge vs Randy Orton, which makes sense because Orton has yet to officially accept Edge’s challenge.

