WWE’s website has begun advertising for its two-nights of WWE WrestleMania 36, listing which matches will be happening on each show.
Night One – Apr. 4
WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
Night Two – Apr. 5
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
The one major match that hasn’t been listed is Edge vs Randy Orton, which makes sense because Orton has yet to officially accept Edge’s challenge.