WWE’s website has begun advertising for its two-nights of WWE WrestleMania 36, listing which matches will be happening on each show.

Night One – Apr. 4 WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Night Two – Apr. 5 WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The one major match that hasn’t been listed is Edge vs Randy Orton, which makes sense because Orton has yet to officially accept Edge’s challenge.