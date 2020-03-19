WWE WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Set To Take Place From Multiple Locations

While it has already been confirmed that WWE WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event, it seems that more news could be coming for the show.

Even though it is expected that the WWE Performance Center will be the host of both shows, it appears that might not be the case. Dave Meltzer revealed on social media that WWE is actually planning on having the show take place from various different locations.

WrestleMania will be from multiple locations, not just PC. More later. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 19, 2020

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also confirmed the idea that WWE WrestleMania 36 will be from different locations. However, he also elaborated and stressed that each location will be essential personnel only.