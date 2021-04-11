Results
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT TWO RESULTS: UNIVERSAL TITLE TRIPLE THREAT, ASUKA vs RIPLEY, THE FIEND IN ACTION!
Welcome everyone to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE WrestleMania night two, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL! Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge in a triple threat main event, Asuka defends the Raw Women’s title against Rhea Ripley, Orton battles The Fiend and more!
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Results
April 11, 2021
Tampa, FL
Results
Bell time tonight is 8:00 PM ET.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice Results: Title vs Career, Hardcore War, Women’s Weapons Match & More
This show is currently streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE. Women’s wrestling legend Jazz puts her career on the line for one last chance at Deonna Purrazzo and the Knockouts Championship this afternoon. Plus an 8-man Hardcore War, a women’s weapons match to determine the #1 contender and more.
IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice Results
April 10, 2021
— Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander & Petey Williams def. TJP & Fallah Bahh and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton. This was a preview for the X-Division title match at Rebellion with all three competitors finding tag partners. All six looked great with non-stop action. Lots of innovative offense but not so much that they were just running through spots aimlessly. Fulton and Bahh looked like monsters and then collided at the end. The finish saw Petey hit the Canadian Destroy on the champ, Austin, while Alexander slapped an ankle lock on Bahh for the submission.
— “Chairly Legal” Match: Shera def. Hernandez. Two big dudes brawling around smacking each other with steel chairs. Shera superplexed Supermex into a pile of chairs at the end but he somehow kicked out. Rohit Raju ran out and hit Hernandez in the head with a chair to allow Shera to get the win. Looks like Rohit is trying to mend fences after their fallout.
— Doc Gallows def. Black Taurus. This was way too slow for my taste as Gallows controlled most of the offense. It ended with another distraction/interference finish with Karl Anderson getting on the apron. Gallows powerbombed him to win. Taurus is WAY too good to be in spots like this. Reminds me of how TNA used Okada when he was young.
— “Crate American Bash” Match: Matt Cardona def. Johnny Swinger. There were creates on each of the turnbuckles with things instead. I have no idea why. One of them had a mouse trap that Swinger caught his fingers on.
— Sami Callihan def. Sam Beale. Callihan issued an open challenge before the match. This was basically a squash that Callihan won with the Cactus Piledriver.
— Hardcore Blindfold Rules: Jake Something def. Brian Myers. Both men had blindfolds on with weapons everyone. Commentary talked a surprise amount about them maintaining contact and wrist control to make it at least somewhat “technical”. Of course Myers ended up removing his mask with the ref down and superkicked Something. Cardona came out with one of the crates from earlier and slid it into the ring. Something broke it over Myers’ head and action figures flew everywhere, allowing him to hit the Black Hole Slam for the win.
— Weapon’s Match: Tenille Dashwood def. Rosemary, Alisha Edwards, Havok, Su Yung and Jordynne Grace. They did some cool tricks with sillouettes and lighting effects to make it look like Su Yung returned and attacked “Susan” to take her place in the match, which scared the hell out of everyone. Tenille won after spending most of the time running away from people and trying to get involved as little as possible. Kaleb with a K got taken out early in the match by all the women, but came back at the end to cost Jordynne the match.
— Title vs. Career: Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Jazz to retain the Knockouts Championship. These two had a good, physical match. Jazz may be a bit more limited than she was in her prime but it’s awesome that she got to come back, kick ass, have some good matches and end her career on her own terms.
— Hardcore War: Violent By Design def. Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards & Trey Miguel. Everyone entered one at a time so there was constantly a numbers game advantage until the end, like in WarGames. So this was originally Tommy Dreamer’s main event as he had booked the whole show, but someone took him out backstage. D’Amore found a replacement in Trey Miguel who came out last with a crowbar to clean house. It occured to me at the end that EY has a torn ACL and I don’t even know how the dude was moving around, let alone doing some of the spots he was doing. Mack took the fall after EY hit him with a piledriver.
AEW
AEW The House Always Wins Results (4/9): TNT Title Defense, 10-Man Tag Headline First Ever House Show
All Elite Wrestling held their first ever house show on Friday night in Jacksonville, FL headlined by Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against the winner of a battle royal that took place earlier in the show.
The co-main event of the evening saw a huge 10-man tag team match featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa and the Young Bucks teaming up with DDT Pro’s debuting Konosuke Takeshita.
AEW The House Always Wins
April 9, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
- TNT Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: The Butcher def. Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Colten Gunn, the Dark Order’s 10, Dustin Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and Scorpio Sky.
- The Pinnacle def. Jurassic Express & Dante Martin
- Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka
- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow
- Best Friends def. Max Caster & TH2
- Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi
- Hikaru Shida & Red Velvet & Ryo Mizunami & Tay Conti def. Britt Baker & The Bunny & Nyla Rose & Rebel
- Death Triangle & The Sydal Brothers def. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita & Michael Nakazawa & The Young Bucks
- TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) def. The Butcher
#theButcher (@AndyComplains) wins #theHouseAlwaysWin Battle Royal in 8 minutes 48 seconds, and will face @DarbyAllin in the main event for the TNT Championship pic.twitter.com/6B7fONbIaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
#Pinnacle's @the_MJF, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR pick up the win tonight over Jurassic Express (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus), @lucha_angel1 and @facdaniels in 14 minutes and 30 seconds #TheHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/uMCO37FLFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
#theHouseAlwaysWins – @Jade_Cargill picks up the quick win in 3 minutes and 30 seconds over #RekaTahaka pic.twitter.com/roJV23NjWN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
.@CodyRhodes defeats @aaronsolow in the #DUUUVAL Street Fight in 15 minutes 47 seconds and then is attacked by #Factory member #Olympic Boxer @AnthonyOgogo #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/QEXDJGfVHn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
.@Thee_Red_Velvet, @TayConti_ @mizunami0324 & @AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru scored the hard fought win over @NylaRoseBeast, @RebelTanea, @AllieWrestling & @RealBrittBaker in 14 minutes, when Conti pinned Rebel following the #DDTay pic.twitter.com/8CU0hL7m3s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
Matt & Mike Sydal & Death Triangle – Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Konosuke Takeshitaa, MT Nakazawa and the Elite – Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson in 12 minutes and 25 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/Jodj5y0jYs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
In the main event of @AEW's #theHouseAlwaysWins @DarbyAllin defeated #theButcher (@andycomplains) to retain the #TNTChampionship pic.twitter.com/nsXxNTou5z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
