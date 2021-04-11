Welcome everyone to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE WrestleMania night one, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL! Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history in the main event, Bobby Lashley defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, Latin hip hop sensation Bad Bunny in action and more!

Bell time tonight is 8:00 PM ET.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results

April 10, 2021

Tampa, FL



The Chairman of the Board himself, Vincent Kennedy McMahon, makes his way to the stage surrounded by the entire WWE roster. He says for the past year there has been something missing, but tonight the WWE Universe is back in force. There’s just one thing left to say: “Welcome… to WrestleMania!”

We go to ringside where Michael Cole announces there will be a “short delay” due to thunderstorms in the area. We officially have our first rain delay in the history of WrestleMania.

And we’re back! 45 minutes later…

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE

The two juggernauts lock up in the center of the ring and jockey for position. The Almighty manages to take McIntyre down with a big shoulder tackle, but he pops right back up and retains the favor. They trade hands in the middle of the ring before McIntyre sends Lashley over the ropes with a clothesline.

The champion takes control on the floor, sending McIntyre into the barricade multiple times. Back in the ring he follows with shoulder thrusts and rains down elbow strikes and forearms in the ropes, until the ref backed him off. McIntyre fired back with some heavy knife-edge chops and side-stepped a spear sending Lashley crashing into the ring post.

McIntyre surprises Lashley with a cross armbreaker on the mat. The champ quickly frees himself with mounted punches, and goes back to shoulder thrusts in the corner. McIntyre begins to rally with shoulder tackles before sending his opponent overhead with a belly-to-belly suplex. And another! Lashley throws a disoriented punch and gets dropped with a neckbreaker. McIntyre kips up and the fans come alive!

Lashley counters the Future Shock DDT and again sets up for a spear in the corner, and again McIntyre saw it coming. Northern Lights suplex bridge gets the challenger a two-count. McIntyre scoops him up for something, but Lashley powers out and delivers the Dominator for a nearfall. He follows with a massive one-arm spinebuster, but it’s still not enough to get the job done.

Lashley sets up for the Hurt Lock but can’t quite hook it in. McIntyre nails him with stiff elbows. Reverse Alabama Slam! The Scottish Warrior once again kips up and gets ready for the Claymore. Lashley side-steps the move and the two once again come face-to-face in the ring. “Bring it, bitch!”, says McIntyre.

Lashley tees off with wild rights and lefts, but McIntyre catches him with another belly-to-belly suplex. Future Shock DDT connects! He doesn’t even try to go for the pin and instead scoops Lashley up for a second, and then a third Future Shock. 1… 2… NO! Our first legitimate “THIS IS AWESOME!” chant breaks out around Raymond James Stadium. McIntyre goes for the Claymore again, but the champion bails outside to save himself.

McIntyre refuses to stop and decides to launch himself OVER the ropes, taking a page out of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania playbook. “HOLY SHIT!” chant from the fans. He drags Lashley back into the ring, the champion tries for the Hurt Lock, but McIntyre counters into a Kimura Lock! The big man is starting to fade… but barely reaches out and gets his fingers on the bottom rope to save himself and the title.

Once more, McIntyre sets up for the Claymore Kick in the corner. He moves to strike, but MVP screams out and distracts him. This is just enough for Lashley to duck the move and catch the challenger in the Hurt Lock! He’s fading! McIntyre is nearly out but suddenly powers back to his feet, screaming out. He uses the ropes to roll backwards, but Lashley hangs on to the submission! IT’S OVER!

Winner & Still Champion: Bobby Lashley

