WWE WrestleMania 37 Officially Delayed Due To Inclement Weather

2 hours ago

WWE WrestleMania 37 has certainly kicked off in a historic way…with a delay, as the show has officially been pushed back due to weather.

WWE kicked off the show with Vince McMahon himself, speaking about fans returning to, thanking the WWE Universe for the support. “America The Beautiful” was then sung, but as the show returned to kick things off with commentary, Michael Cole informed everybody that the show was delayed.


Tampa has been experiencing thunderstorms today, and due to lightning, the official start of this show has been postponed. This is the first-ever rain delay in WWE WrestleMania history.

So far, WWE is creating backstage segments between wrestlers to kill the time. It remains to be seen how long the show will be delayed. Keep updated with WWE WrestleMania 37 as it breaks down with our live coverage – HERE.

New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE WrestleMania 37

22 mins ago

Apr 10, 2021

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. However, when Omos was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard of AJ impressed on his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.


Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day. Plus, he added insult to injury, Omos would pin Kingston by simply putting his foot on him to make the pinfall.

Follow along with our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 37 – HERE.

Seth Rollins Goes Swinging At WWE WrestleMania 37

41 mins ago

Apr 10, 2021

Seth Rollins and Cesaro put on a clinic at WrestleMania 37 Night One, with Rollins being sent for a swing on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The two men had a back and forth match which saw them bring the best out of each other, but in the end, it would be Cesaro who came out on top after swinging Seth Rollins around and then nailing the Neutralizer.


Cesaro impressed throughout the night, and while he did hit his classic swing, he also spun Rollins around in a new move, without using his arms, which gained a big pop from the crowd.

Follow along with our ongoing WWE WrestleMania 37 coverage – HERE.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

1 hour ago

Apr 10, 2021

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two is now official following the tag team turmoil match.

Natalya and Tamina Snuka have earned the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after winning the tag team turmoil match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37.


The turmoil match started with Billie Kay and Carmella taking on Lana and Naomi, with the brand new team managing to take out the TikTok stars.

From there, The Riott Squad entered the match, as they put on an impressive performance eliminating both Kay and Carmella as well as Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. However, they ultimately fell short to Tamina and Natalya, who will now compete again tomorrow night for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

