WWE WrestleMania 37 Officially Delayed Due To Inclement Weather

WWE WrestleMania 37 has certainly kicked off in a historic way…with a delay, as the show has officially been pushed back due to weather.

WWE kicked off the show with Vince McMahon himself, speaking about fans returning to, thanking the WWE Universe for the support. “America The Beautiful” was then sung, but as the show returned to kick things off with commentary, Michael Cole informed everybody that the show was delayed.

Tampa has been experiencing thunderstorms today, and due to lightning, the official start of this show has been postponed. This is the first-ever rain delay in WWE WrestleMania history.

So far, WWE is creating backstage segments between wrestlers to kill the time. It remains to be seen how long the show will be delayed. Keep updated with WWE WrestleMania 37 as it breaks down with our live coverage – HERE.