WWE WrestleMania XXIV Currently Not On The WWE Network

Tyson Kidd recently spoke with The Angle Podcast where he talked about Cesaro possibly being a World Champion amongst other topics.

Kidd, who now works behind the scenes as a WWE Producer, spoke about his current role within the company, noting that he produces most of the women’s matches on the main roster right now.

“Most of the women’s matches currently on the main roster [I producer],” Kidd said. “Sasha and Carmella. Sasha and Bayley. Nattie and Bayley. Nattie and Bianca. I’m so proud of them and it’s so fun for me to be a part of that. Also a lot of Nia and Lana stuff, which I’ve been very proud of. I think Lana’s surprised a lot of people. She’s proven to a lot of people that she’s been right all along.”

Kidd is working behind the scenes after suffering a career-ending injury, and he spoke about what this dream retirement scenario would be if he was able to do so.

“I did think about it being in a Royal Rumble where I could kind of control things in that environment where I’d be very low risk, but there’s still a risk there,” Kidd said. “That was in my head how to write the last wrestling chapter in my life. “In terms of an actual match, would it be me vs. Cesaro or me vs. Harry or me, Cesaro, and Harry in a match against The New Day?” Kidd said. “Right as I got hurt, I saw Jason Jordan and Chad Gable started hitting their strides and I thought of what great matches we could have. I think Gable is so good.”

Speaking of Cesaro, Kidd also discussed his former tag team partner and whether or not he has what it takes to be a World Champion in WWE during his career.