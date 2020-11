Tonight will see the latest episode of Monday Night Raw as the build towards WWE Survivor Series will continue. A guitar-on-a-pole match between Jeff Hardy and Elias has been confirmed, meanwhile, The New Day will be in action against The Hurt Business.

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Raw Results

November 2nd, 2020

Orlando, FL