WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV Reportedly Not Set To Happen As Originally Planned

It appears that major changes will be coming to WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV event, which is currently the next slated PPV following WrestleMania 36.

The annual WWE Money In The Bank event is currently scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore and has not been officially cancelled or postponed yet.

However, in a report by WrestleVotes, it is believed that the show in Baltimore will not be happening as previously planned. This is obviously not overly surprising given the current landscape in regards to large sporting events or public gatherings such as this.

However, it is currently TBD as to what will be happening with the show as to when and where the event will be taking place.