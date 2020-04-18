WWE’s Mystery Hacker Returns To WWE SmackDown & Targets Tag Team Division

WWE’s mystery hacker returned this week to WWE SmackDown with a brand new message, this time targetting the tag team division on the brand.

The mystery hacker has been making his presence known for several weeks now, and was responsible for revealing the truth regarding the whole Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose storyline.

However, it seems that the character has now moved on to other things and won’t be revealing themselves just yet. The hacker once again popped up on the show, this time sharing a message to the blue brands male and female tag team division.

This time, the video shared clips of several tag teams, stating that some keep their friends close, while others keep their enemies even closer. This obviously is a strong hint that one current tag team is about to betray the other, but which, and who is the mystery hacker?