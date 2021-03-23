WWE’s Residency At Tropicana Field Reportedly Ending On April 2

It appears that WWE’s future at Tropicana Field is coming to an end in the near future, meaning the company will need a new home.

WWE has been at Tropicana Field since December, using it as the home of both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown with the WWE ThunderDome set. However, Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and their regular season begins on April 9, meaning that WWE can no longer continue using it.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 reports WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field will end on April 2. While Fightful Select reported on March 19 that the plan is for WWE to tape the April 9 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the go-home show for WrestleMania weekend prior to April 2.

It is currently unconfirmed where WWE will be heading after April 2, but the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida has been rumored to be the next stop after WrestleMania 37, which is taking place at Raymond James Stadium.

It is also unknown whether or not the WWE ThunderDome will return after WrestleMania weekend. WWE is allowing a limited number of fans to attend both nights of WWE WrestleMania 37 this year.