Wrestling News
WWE’s Residency At Tropicana Field Reportedly Ending On April 2
It appears that WWE’s future at Tropicana Field is coming to an end in the near future, meaning the company will need a new home.
WWE has been at Tropicana Field since December, using it as the home of both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown with the WWE ThunderDome set. However, Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and their regular season begins on April 9, meaning that WWE can no longer continue using it.
Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 reports WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field will end on April 2. While Fightful Select reported on March 19 that the plan is for WWE to tape the April 9 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the go-home show for WrestleMania weekend prior to April 2.
It is currently unconfirmed where WWE will be heading after April 2, but the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida has been rumored to be the next stop after WrestleMania 37, which is taking place at Raymond James Stadium.
It is also unknown whether or not the WWE ThunderDome will return after WrestleMania weekend. WWE is allowing a limited number of fans to attend both nights of WWE WrestleMania 37 this year.
Wrestling News
Bobby Lashley Admits He’s Glad It Took Him So Long To Become WWE Champion
It was a long journey to get to the WWE Championship for Bobby Lashley, but he’s admitted that he is actually pleased it took so long.
Lashley captured the title on the March 1 episode of WWE Raw, defeating The Miz to earn it. However, it was a long process, with Lashley first debuting in WWE back in 2005. His original run with WWE lasted until 2008, and it wasn’t until 2018 that he returned to the company, after spending a decade away working in MMA and for IMPACT Wrestling.
Lashley admitted on the Justin Kinner Show that he’s glad it took him so long, claiming he told Vince McMahon the exact same thing.
“It does (make it more special), I enjoy the wait. Of course, I would have wanted it sooner because of all the perks that come with it. Champions make a little extra money and get extra things. I just flew on a private jet to Raw. Those are the things you get as WWE Champion and I wish I would have had it before. At the same time, winning it, and I even told this to Vince [McMahon], ‘I’m glad it took me this long to win it.'” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon Trusts Him To Say What He Feels
Drew McIntyre has spoken about the trust that Vince McMahon has in him when it comes to his promos and saying what he feels in the moment.
McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he discussed how he’s earned the trust of the WWE Chairman to go without a script and do what he thinks is right at the time.
“That’s why I stared straight into the camera after I won the belt from Brock Lesnar last year at WrestleMania,” McIntyre says. “We’re not supposed to do that, but it was very important to me to make a connection with the people at home. Vince [McMahon] trusts me enough to go out and do and say what I feel. If I’m believing it, and it feels right, then the fans believe it. I am grateful to be in this position and fight for the people, and I hope that shows.”
One moment that McIntyre got to have this year was when he spoke openly about his diagnosis with the COVID-19 virus. While other wrestlers have tested positive with the virus, Drew actually got the chance to speak out about it from home on WWE Raw.
“I’m so proud I could deliver that message while I was WWE Champion,” McIntyre says. “The best way to fight this thing is to wear our masks and stay socially distant. I’m following all the safety protocols to the letter. Sometimes I’m a hermit at home, and I still got it. We are going to get through this; we just need to work together. I’m glad I had the opportunity to speak out and hammer home how serious this situation is.”
Finally, McIntyre also spoke about his excitement for WWE WrestleMania 37, where fans will be returning.
“I’m so excited to have fans back at WrestleMania, and I think people genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen in our match. Lashley has really stepped up and deserves this moment. People are invested, and we are going to give the heavyweight title clash that wrestling is all about.”
McIntyre will be going one on one with Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania this year, where he will be challenging for the WWE Championship.
AEW
Laredo Kid To Compete In Trios Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, PAC Injured
Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Laredo Kid will make his official AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday, March 24.
Laredo Kid will team with The Lucha Bros to face Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks in a trios match. This will be Laredo Kid’s second AEW match as he and The Lucha Bros lost a trios match to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at Fyter Fest 2019.
Tony Khan also noted that PAC is not medically cleared after suffering an ankle injury during the Tag Team Casino Royale at Revolution earlier this month. Once cleared, PAC and Rey Fenix will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match! pic.twitter.com/GswJejW1rG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:
- The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
- FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin & The Varsity Blonds
- Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
- Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
- John Silver vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship
We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Bobby Lashley Admits He’s Glad It Took Him So Long To Become WWE Champion
Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon Trusts Him To Say What He Feels
WWE’s Residency At Tropicana Field Reportedly Ending On April 2
Laredo Kid To Compete In Trios Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, PAC Injured
Two More Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 37, Update On Night 1 & Night 2 Matches
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE1 day ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
WWE1 day ago
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
-
WWE2 days ago
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
-
Results15 hours ago
3/22 WWE Raw Results: Lashley vs Sheamus, Rhea Ripley Debuts, The Fiend, Fastlane Fallout & More
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE
-
NWA2 days ago
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
-
WWE19 hours ago
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete