WWE’s Taping Schedule Reportedly Changing From The First Week Of July

WWE is reportedly set to change its taping schedule again from the first week of July as the company continues to try deal with COVID-19 problems.

This week has thrown up many problems for WWE due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests. There has been up to two dozen people confirmed with the virus according to reports, with Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Kayla Braxton all revealing that they have tested positive.

WWE has had to tinker with its taping schedule in order to accommodate for time lost to keep the schedule on track ahead of WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

According to a new report by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE was set to tape two episodes of WWE Raw and two episodes of WWE SmackDown this weekend. However, the WWE taping has now been shaken up, and it looks like this: