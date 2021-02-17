WWE has announced that Kyle O’Reilly will open tonight’s WWE NXT following the system-shocking turn of events that concluded NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Needless to say, O’Reilly wants an explanation from Adam Cole.

Hot off their wins at TakeOver, Dusty Classic winners MSK, plus Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will appear to celebrate their respective wins. WWE’s preview questions what’s next for each team.

We’ll also see a Dusty Classic rematch from last week as Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Expect to see NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano as he searches for Austin Theory, plus the NXT TV debut of LA Knight, the former Eli Drake.

