WWE

WWE’s The Bump: AJ Styles, Sheamus, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan & ‘American Idol’ Legend Randy Jackson

Published

9 hours ago

on

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Kayla Braxton and her crew return with some big interviews this week including WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Sheamus, Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and… legendary bassist and American Idol host Randy Jackson?!


WWE’s The Bump drops every Wednesday at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network, YouTube and digital platforms.

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE DUSTY CUP BEGINS, LERAE FACES BLACKHEART, MORE!

Published

41 mins ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

WWE NXT Results

WWE NXT Results
January 13, 2020
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

WWE

New Match Announced: NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano In Action Tonight

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

In what is likely to be the final announcement ahead of tonight’s broadcast, WWE has officially confirmed that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will be in non-title action against Dexter Lumis this evening on WWE NXT.

Gargano is looking to finally move past Leon Ruff after breaking his title defense “curse” last week at New Year’s Evil, which happened to be hosted by Mr. Lumis. This will be Lumis’ first match since defeating Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match at NXT Takeover: WarGames.


Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Match Card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
  • Dusty Cup: Undisputed Era vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

WWE

Grudge Match Announced For WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Card

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

Shotzi Blackheart
Photo: WWE

Just announced, Candice LeRae will once again clash with Shotzi Blackheart in a grudge match this evening on an all new episode of WWE NXT.

These two have been at each other’s throats for months, dating back to a number one contender’s match won by Candice in October 2020. Their issues sprawled into Halloween Havoc, where Shotzi blocked the Gargano family’s attempts to hijack the NXT Women’s Championship, and escalated into a wild WarGames match.


Last Wednesday night, Shotzi and KUSHIDA defeated Candice and Johnny Gargano in a mixed tag team match.

Updated match card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Dusty Cup: Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

