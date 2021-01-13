WWE’s The Bump: AJ Styles, Sheamus, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan & ‘American Idol’ Legend Randy Jackson

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Kayla Braxton and her crew return with some big interviews this week including WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Sheamus, Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and… legendary bassist and American Idol host Randy Jackson?!

WWE’s The Bump drops every Wednesday at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network, YouTube and digital platforms.