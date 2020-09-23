WWE’s The Bump: Alexa Bliss Talks New Podcast, Jey Uso & Paul Heyman Hype Universal Title Match

While Kayla Braxton has the week off, Matt Camp and his crew returned this morning for an all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring interviews with Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Alexa Bliss, Candice LeRae and more!

Bliss was on hand to talk about her new podcast “Uncool” and the learning process behind a totally new venture for the decorated Superstar. Plus Heyman and Uso both dig into the upcoming Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions.

Check out the video above. The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and all major WWE digital outlets.