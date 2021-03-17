WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More

WWE has announced that the new on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets will be this Friday, March 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets were supposed to go on-sale Tuesday, March 16, however WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that a new date would be announced soon as the company finalized plans for the two-day event.

Per the latest announcement, “Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.”

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that WWE will have 36% capacity at Raymond James Stadium, meaning up to approximately 25,000 fans can attend each night of WrestleMania. The Super Bowl reportedly had 38% capacity.

Eduardo Encina reiterated, “Health and safety protocols at WrestleMania will include seating pods, social distancing, masks required, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing. Free masks will be given upon entry, like at the Super Bowl.”

A recent report from Jon Alba suggested WWE was looking at having 45,000 fans in attendance each night with socially-distanced pods. Pre-pandemic, Raymond James Stadium would typically hold 70,000 including floor seats.

WrestleMania 37 currently has four matches on the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.