WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month

Brand new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has made it clear that he wants Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 37, but “The Almighty” admits he is also keeping an eye out for the possible return of one more name — Brock Lesnsar.

Lashley was a guest on this week’s episode of the After The Bell podcast with WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph. During the conversation the new world champ was asked who he would like to defend his title against on the Grandest Stage of Them All this April, and was quick to point out Drew McIntyre.

“Drew had an amazing run,” Lashley said on the show. “Great champion, but I think I’m the man to legitimize him.”

The two heavyweight juggernauts battled it out in the main event of the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view in one of McIntyre’s early title defenses. Interestingly enough that was the first and only two the two ever met in singles competition, so it’s certainly not a match WWE has gone to the well on too many times.

“I wear it proud. When I come in, the suits and everything, this is an image of the Hurt Business. I’m proud of everything that’s going on, man — the whole Hurt Business, where I’m at right now. I’m a little older athlete, and I’m still able to compete with the young guys and do it at a very high level. I’m proud of everything that’s going on right now, man.”

During the interview, Lashley all but called out Brock Lesnar, demanding to know where the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion has been for the past year. Fans haven’t seen the “Beast Incarnate” since he dropped the title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Lashley joked that he just wants the match to happen before he turns 50, and even suggested the idea of a triple threat with Lesnar and McIntyre at some point in the future.

For what it’s worth, back in December it was reported by WrestleVotes that one of the early WrestleMania main events being discussed was a triple threat between McIntyre, Lesnar and Keith Lee. Lee was pulled from a U.S. title match featuring Lashley at last month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and has not been seen since.