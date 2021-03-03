WWE
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
Featured above is this week’s new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return following the crowning of a brand new WWE Champion in Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Plus, interviews with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Sonya Deville and Heaven Fitch, the star of a new WWE Network documentary about her historic high school wrestling career.
Ace Austin vs Chris Bey, Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s show:
- Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
- Desi Hit Squad vs. Beer Guns
Ace Austin won a triple threat match this week over Black Taurus and Chris Bey to become the number one contender to the X-Division Championship. He got the win after a little outside interference from Madman Fulton, who tripped up Bey while he was attempting to deliver his finishing maneuver, the Art of Finesse.
Two weeks ago on IMPACT, Rohit Raju accidentally spilled James Storm’s beer in a backstage segment, which is apparently enough to pick a fight with “The Cowboy”. The “Desi Hitman” teams with Mahabali Shera to take on Storm and Chris Sabin, two of the all-time great TNA tag team legends.
IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV and Twitch.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Reveals Who He Wants At WrestleMania 37 — “Where Is Brock Lesnar?”
Brand new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has made it clear that he wants Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 37, but “The Almighty” admits he is also keeping an eye out for the possible return of one more name — Brock Lesnsar.
Lashley was a guest on this week’s episode of the After The Bell podcast with WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph. During the conversation the new world champ was asked who he would like to defend his title against on the Grandest Stage of Them All this April, and was quick to point out Drew McIntyre.
“Drew had an amazing run,” Lashley said on the show. “Great champion, but I think I’m the man to legitimize him.”
The two heavyweight juggernauts battled it out in the main event of the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view in one of McIntyre’s early title defenses. Interestingly enough that was the first and only two the two ever met in singles competition, so it’s certainly not a match WWE has gone to the well on too many times.
“I wear it proud. When I come in, the suits and everything, this is an image of the Hurt Business. I’m proud of everything that’s going on, man — the whole Hurt Business, where I’m at right now. I’m a little older athlete, and I’m still able to compete with the young guys and do it at a very high level. I’m proud of everything that’s going on right now, man.”
During the interview, Lashley all but called out Brock Lesnar, demanding to know where the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion has been for the past year. Fans haven’t seen the “Beast Incarnate” since he dropped the title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.
Lashley joked that he just wants the match to happen before he turns 50, and even suggested the idea of a triple threat with Lesnar and McIntyre at some point in the future.
For what it’s worth, back in December it was reported by WrestleVotes that one of the early WrestleMania main events being discussed was a triple threat between McIntyre, Lesnar and Keith Lee. Lee was pulled from a U.S. title match featuring Lashley at last month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and has not been seen since.
New Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will still compete on this week’s NXT.
Lorcan and Burch were originally slated to defend against Dusty Cup winners MSK. However, Wes Lee is out of action with a broken hand, and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action for MSK to receive their earned title match.
Instead, the NXT Tag Team Champions will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match. This comes after Ciampa confronted the tag champs at the Performance Center when they were mocking MSK.
It looks like @ONEYLORCAN and @strongstylebrit’s mouths got them a match tomorrow night on #WWENXT against @NXTCiampa and Timothy Thatcher. pic.twitter.com/XliAE3gJ4Q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 3, 2021
This week’s NXT will be headlined by Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Will @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE bring the gold home to #WWENXT? @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler https://t.co/RQ6X3TktCa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 2, 2021
