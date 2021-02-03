WWE’s The Bump: Bianca Belair, Torrie Wilson, NFL Linebacker Darius & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Kayla Braxton and her crew are back for a massive episode of WWE’s The Bump coming off a newsworthy week in pro-wrestling.

The team runs down the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and are joined by some big interviews including women’s Rumble winner Bianca Belair, returning legends Carlito and Torrie Wilson, as well as NFL linebacker Darius Leonard. Plus, an exclusive interview with the one and only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin!

Check out the video above. WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and all major digital platforms.