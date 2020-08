Kayla Braxton and her crew return for another edition of WWE’s The Bump, live from their various home studios just one week removed from the first ever Bumpy Awards!

This week’s show sees interviews with Big E discussing his new solo run, Ruby Riott on her reunion with Liv Morgan, the NXT big man Bronson Reed, and Mustafa Ali! Check out the video above. The Bump airs every Wednesday morning on WWE social media channels and the WWE Network.