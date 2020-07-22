WWE’s The Bump: Bully Ray Talks 20 Years Of TLC, Tegan Nox, New Smackdown Tag Team Champs & More

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley returns for a nearly 30-minute interview on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The tag team legend and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion ran down this weekend’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of TLC!

Also on this week’s episode, which you can check out in full, is an interview with NXT Superstar Tegan Nox, the Robert Stone Brand swings through to make an announcement for tonight’s show, and the brand new Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura stop by for a visit!