WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More

WWE is partnering up with Chevrolet Silverado for a new cross-promotional series called “WWE Grit & Glory”. The latest episode features former world champion and current Raw color commentator Samoa Joe interviewing former NXT champion on two continents and total badass Rhea Ripley.

Ripley debuted in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, losing to Dakata Kai but turning heads in the second round. She returned in 2018, this time making it to the fourth round. Soon after she jumped to the NXT UK brand to become the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion.

At the end of 2019 Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Although she would lose the bout, she made history once again by defending that title in arguably the best match of WrestleMania 37 weekend, taking Charlotte to the limit. All before the age of 24.

Ripley is set to join the Monday Night Raw brand very soon. Vignettes for her arrival have already begun airing on television.