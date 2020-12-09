WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew run down all the action from NXT Takeover: WarGames and last week’s Friday Night Smackdown, while preparing for tonight’s post-Takeover episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Featured guests this week include WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Johnny Gargano and actor Joe Manganiello. The shows airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube and all major WWE digital platforms.