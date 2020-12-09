Connect with us

WWE

WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More

Published

7 hours ago

on

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew run down all the action from NXT Takeover: WarGames and last week’s Friday Night Smackdown, while preparing for tonight’s post-Takeover episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Featured guests this week include WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Johnny Gargano and actor Joe Manganiello. The shows airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube and all major WWE digital platforms.


WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released

Published

8 mins ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

WWE has released the full dark match that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday. The bout, which is embedded below, saw Legado del Fantasma take on Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man cruiserweight action.

Curt Stallion is expected to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship soon after he recently won a five-way contender’s match on the 205th episode of 205 Live. Escobar has reigned as champion for nearly 200 days.


We’ll have complete NXT results right here at ProWrestling.com starting at 8pm ET.

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WAR GAMES FALLOUT, WHAT’S NEXT FOR FINN BALOR?

Published

11 mins ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

WWE NXT Results

1. IN PROGRESS…

WWE NXT Results
December 9, 2020
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

1. IN PROGRESS…

WWE

New Match & Opening Segment Announced For WWE NXT Tonight

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

Tommaso Ciampa
Photo: WWE

Two new segments have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the brand’s first broadcast since this past weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames special.

NXT Champion Finn Balor already made it clear that he would be appearing on tonight’s show, after being mostly absent since NXT Takeover 31 when he suffered a broken jaw. We can now confirm that “The Prince” will be kicking off the show. With rumors of Karrion Kross’ unexpectedly swift return circling, this could turn into a must-watch segment.


Also announced for tonight’s show is a singles match between Tommaso Ciampa and Cameron Grimes. Both are coming off big nights at WarGames, with Ciampa scoring a brutal, bloody victory over Timothy Thatcher, and Grimes looking to rebound from his loss to Dexter Lumis.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8:00 PM ET.

