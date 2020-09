Kayla Braxton returns after being off television for laser eye surgery to host a special WWE Clash of Champions edition of The Bump.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stops by the show to address his Universal title rematch with the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton, plus Jimmy Uso, the self-proclaimed Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega hypes her title match with Asuka and more! Check out the video above.