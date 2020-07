Featured above is the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return to run down all the news in wrestling this week, plus hype for The Great American Bash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler calls in to discuss his upcoming WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair brings a surprise message, Keith Lee hypes tonight’s Great American Bash Champion vs Champion main event, plus the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy and more!