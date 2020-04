You can watch this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump above. Joining the panel today is the World’s Largest Athlete, the Big Show, plus Christian, and the great Irwin R. Schyster (aka Mike Rotunda). Otis and Mandy Rose also call in to “spill the tea” – as the kids say – on what’s been going on between them lately.

The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10AM ET on WWE social.