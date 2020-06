Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Matt Camp hosts the show as Kayla Braxton is currently “on assignment”, and the panel is joined for sit-down interviews with 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Angel Garza, referee Charles Robinson, Sam Roberts and NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

WWE’s The Bump drops on YouTube, the WWE Network and all company digital platforms every Wednesday morning at 11AM ET.